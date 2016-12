Star Blazers 2199

Interviewer: How about the Hollywood version of Yamato?



Furukawa: I went to America for a meeting in March with the president of Skydance Productions. The script is done, and there should be a large-scale announcement next summer, including the staff and cast. As for the overseas development of Star Blazers 2199, we’ll syndicate it in Italy, Germany, France , and America. We’re talking with a distributor and we want to deploy Star Blazers 2202 along with 2199. If all goes well, we’ll make an effort to deliver a new work of Yamato to international fans with very early timing.