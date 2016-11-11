A ceux qui partent :(

Gemini
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Gemini le Ven 11 Nov 2016, 20:46

Journée de merde :( Je viens d'apprendre le décès de Robert Vaughn. Le remake des Sept Mercenaires lui aura sans doute été fatal.

Geoff34
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Geoff34 le Sam 12 Nov 2016, 22:48

Je viens d'apprendre le décès de Jean-Jacques Perrey, né en 1929, ce musicien français fut un des pionniers de la musique électronique dans les années 60 et 70, il a notamment joué de l'ondioline et du synthétiseur Moog .

Gemini
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Gemini le Sam 12 Nov 2016, 23:21

Il a fait réaliser des pochettes par Druillet ?

Zêta Amrith
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Dim 13 Nov 2016, 01:19

Geoff34 a écrit:Je viens d'apprendre le décès de Jean-Jacques Perrey.

C'était un bon :?
Wonk
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Wonk le Dim 13 Nov 2016, 01:40

Je ne peux pas dire que je l'ai beaucoup écouté et que j'étais fan de ses travaux mais je ne peux que les respecter.
Il fait malgré tout parti de ces hommes qui emportent avec eux quelque chose de la musique populaire de leur époque.
RIP.
Xanatos
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Xanatos le Sam 26 Nov 2016, 08:06

Fidel Castro est mort hier à l'âge de 90 ans.
Aer
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Aer le Sam 26 Nov 2016, 11:38

Il aura su zigzaguer entre les révolutions et les cigares.
Zêta Amrith
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Sam 26 Nov 2016, 11:58

Le vieux comandante aura donc déjoué les plans de la Faux jusqu'à la fin, passant entre les mailles de 600 tentatives d'élimination de la part des services secrets US et de dissidents durant soixante-dix ans.
Zêta Amrith
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Zêta Amrith le Dim 27 Nov 2016, 04:25

Décès de Ron Glass, bien connu des amateurs de la série-culte Firefly :|
Aer
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Aer le Jeu 01 Déc 2016, 14:38

Décès de Joe Dever, l'auteur de la saga culte des livres dont vous êtes le héros Loup Solitaire.
La tristesse est total, Joe était en train de plancher sur de nouveaux ouvrages suite à un regain d'intérêt considérable pour sa franchise ces dernières années (notamment avec le jeu sortit sur PC).
Ialda
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Ialda le Jeu 01 Déc 2016, 15:10

Le Robert Baden-Powell du médiéval-fantastique 0:

J'aimais peut-être plus la série dérivative série Astre d'or et l'ambiance un peu punk de cet empire maléfique de cités interdites peuples d'homme-bêtes et de sorciers lawful-evil, dont on est censé précipiter la chute en allant récupérer un artefact dans une dimension parallèle inspirée par le LSD. J'ai un bon souvenir de certains LS comme La Forteresse Maudite ou Le gouffre maudit, mais arrivé au troisième cycle je ne voyais plus trop dans quelle direction la série voulait se diriger.
Aer
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Aer le Jeu 01 Déc 2016, 15:19

J'avoue que c'est un peu pareil. Quand je me les suis refais ces derniers mois, j'étais ultra emballé mais le troisième cycle c'est vraiment too much. Bon, on est plus des ados boutonneux aussi.

Mais ça m'aurait pas déçu de découvrir de nouvelles aventures sur Magnamund :( :( :(.
Xanatos
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Xanatos le Dim 04 Déc 2016, 17:37

Marcel Gotlib est mort aujourd'hui à 82 ans. :cry:

Tetho
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Tetho le Dim 04 Déc 2016, 17:41

C'était un sacré gai luron :cry:
Ialda
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Ialda le Dim 04 Déc 2016, 17:44

Tristesse infinie :(
Aer
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Aer le Dim 04 Déc 2016, 17:48

Weu :(
Ramior
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Ramior le Dim 04 Déc 2016, 17:52

Merde. :(
Gemini
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Gemini le Dim 04 Déc 2016, 18:53

Pour une fois, Cabu était arrivé avant lui :(
Milvus
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Milvus le Mar 06 Déc 2016, 22:55

Peter Vaughan est mort

"And Now His Watch Is Ended."
Gemini
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Gemini le Jeu 08 Déc 2016, 22:54

John Glenn est décédé.

Tetho
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Tetho le Jeu 08 Déc 2016, 23:27

See you Space Cowboy.


Ryo versus Massue
 
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Geoff34 le Lun 26 Déc 2016, 10:21

RIP George Michael, décédé à l'âge de 53 ans

Tetho
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Tetho le Lun 26 Déc 2016, 11:11

Faut lui reconnaitre ça, peu de mort ont été aussi pertinentes en terme de calendrier que la sienne.

Par contre 53 ans c'est jeune quand même...
Ryo versus Massue
 
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Johnny B. le Lun 26 Déc 2016, 12:07

Geoff34 a écrit:RIP George Michael, décédé à l'âge de 53 ans

Quelle année de m***** pour la musique...
Lion_Sn@ke
Re: A ceux qui partent :(

Messagede Lion_Sn@ke le Mar 27 Déc 2016, 20:07

Carrie Fisher Dies at 60

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”


Il est temps que 2016 se termine... :(
