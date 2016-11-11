Modérateur : Equipe forum MATA-WEB
Snack Bar chez Léon : Venez parler sur tout et rien voir surtout de rien
Retourner vers Snack Bar chez Léon
Geoff34 a écrit:Je viens d'apprendre le décès de Jean-Jacques Perrey.
Geoff34 a écrit:RIP George Michael, décédé à l'âge de 53 ans
“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.
“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”
Retourner vers Snack Bar chez Léon
Utilisateurs parcourant ce forum: Google [Bot] et 1 invité