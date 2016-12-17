WEB : des animes sur Amazon Prime Vidéo

Modérateur : Equipe forum MATA-WEB Anime en France : Sorties DVD, licences, télévision, cinéma

Retourner vers Anime en France

Répondre
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Mitch69
Modo : Alerte à Malibu et K2000
 
Messages: 15701
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 23:32
Localisation: dans le 44

WEB : des animes sur Amazon Prime Vidéo

Messagede Mitch69 le Sam 17 Déc 2016, 15:37

La plateforme Amazon Prime Vidéo, disponible seulement dans quelques pays il y a encore quelques jours a été lancée dans 200 pays mercredi dernier dont la France.

Les abonnés au service Amazon Premium ont accès à un catalogue de films, séries , animes, documentaires, qui ne possèdent pas toujours de VF ou de VOSTFR...

Pour les animes, on peut retrouver :
The Asterisk War (VOSTFR)
Haikyu!! saison 1 et 2 (VOSTFR)
Magical Girl Lyrical NANOHA StrikerS (VO)
ViVid Strike! (VOSTA)
Magical Girl Lyrical NANOHA A's (VO)
Magical Girl Lyrical NANOHA (VOSTA)
KABANERI OF THE IRON FORTRESS (VOSTFR)
BATTERY the animation (VOSTFR)
The Great Passage (VOSTA)
Gate (VOSTFR)
Anohana (VOSTFR)
Nanana's Buried Treasure (VOSTFR)
Samurai Flamenco (VOSTFR)
Shin chan Spin-off vol.1 Aliens vs. Shinnosuke (VOSTA)
Gunslinger Stratos (VOSTFR)
Charlotte (VOSTFR)
Utano Prince Sama saison 1 (VOSTA)
Diabolik Lovers (VOSTFR)
Onigiri (VOSTA)
Brothers Conflict (VA)
Himouto! Umaru-chan (VOSTFR)
Chi's Sweet Adventure (VOSTA)

source : Amazon Prime Vidéo
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Darkge999
Soul of Chogokin
 
Messages: 1684
Inscription: Lun 11 Mar 2013, 16:00

Re: WEB : des animes sur Amazon Prime Vidéo

Messagede Darkge999 le Sam 17 Déc 2016, 16:36

Mitch69 a écrit:qui ne possèdent pas toujours de VF ou de VOSTFR...

C'est un peu débile d'ailleurs... Où est l'intérêt de visionner des vidéos dans une langue qu'on ne comprend pas?... :roll:
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
mangakam
Ryo versus Massue
 
Messages: 759
Inscription: Sam 29 Nov 2014, 23:03

Re: WEB : des animes sur Amazon Prime Vidéo

Messagede mangakam le Sam 17 Déc 2016, 16:41

Darkge999 Crunchyroll FR propose une partie du catalogue ou les animes sont en Vosta et que ta accès.

Par exemple un anime que j'ai en tête TeeKyuu Saison 8 mais y'en a plein d'autre.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Darkge999
Soul of Chogokin
 
Messages: 1684
Inscription: Lun 11 Mar 2013, 16:00

Re: WEB : des animes sur Amazon Prime Vidéo

Messagede Darkge999 le Sam 17 Déc 2016, 17:09

Pour moi, lorsqu'un service est implanter en France, il doit présenter tout ses programmes en français (doublé ou sous-titré). C'est aussi une question de respect.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Mitch69
Modo : Alerte à Malibu et K2000
 
Messages: 15701
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 23:32
Localisation: dans le 44

Re: WEB : des animes sur Amazon Prime Vidéo

Messagede Mitch69 le Sam 17 Déc 2016, 17:17

On remarquera que deux séries de la franchise Nanoha n'ont carrément pas de sous titre...
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Darkge999
Soul of Chogokin
 
Messages: 1684
Inscription: Lun 11 Mar 2013, 16:00

Re: WEB : des animes sur Amazon Prime Vidéo

Messagede Darkge999 le Sam 17 Déc 2016, 17:53

Mitch69 a écrit:On remarquera que deux séries de la franchise Nanoha n'ont carrément pas de sous titre...

Un beau foutage de gueule...
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Natth
Apprenti Kirin
 
Messages: 1435
Inscription: Mer 24 Mar 2010, 21:56

Re: WEB : des animes sur Amazon Prime Vidéo

Messagede Natth le Dim 18 Déc 2016, 02:05

Je n'ai pas trouvé l'offre intéressante, surtout qu'elle est exclusivement annuelle. Passé le mois d'essai, c'est parti pour un an sans possibilité d'arrêter l'abonnement. En revanche, à 4.08€ par mois, c'est le moins cher pour l'animation par VOD. C'est aussi nettement plus bas que Netflix, mais je vois mal quelqu'un y adhérer seulement pour les animes.

Et Chi en VOSTA... C'est une série qui aurait pu toucher les enfants, mais pas dans ces conditions. D'un autre côté, c'est sans doute l'adaptation la plus moche de Chi, donc bon...
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Ramior
Soul of Chogokin
 
Messages: 1885
Inscription: Mer 13 Juin 2012, 14:07

Re: WEB : des animes sur Amazon Prime Vidéo

Messagede Ramior le Dim 18 Déc 2016, 04:37

Si ils décident d'ajouté Kamen Rider Amazons à leur listent vous me prevenez.
Haut
mickyrouen
Pitit LEGO
 
Messages: 426
Inscription: Mer 11 Avr 2007, 23:18

Re: WEB : des animes sur Amazon Prime Vidéo

Messagede mickyrouen le Dim 18 Déc 2016, 10:33

C'est clair que sans sous titres ou avec sous titres anglais c'est à la limite du légal en France.

Tout doit avoir des sous titres français.

Je pense que c'est la phase de lancement. Mais à voir. Ma sœur l'a car elle avait Amazon premium. Je n'ai pas renouvelé le mien car elle m'en fait profite à son tour (échange de bons procédés). Faut que je lui demande ses identifiants pour tester Amazon premium.

Pour Crunchyroll quelqu'un disait que c'était le cas. Non pas tôt a fait. À moins que je ne me trompe la série en vosta n'était disponible que si tu changeais dans tes paramètres la langue du pays et de diffusion. Mais sur la version française directement tu n'avais pas Acces à la série en vosta
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 15900
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: WEB : des animes sur Amazon Prime Vidéo

Messagede Tetho le Dim 18 Déc 2016, 12:42

Heu non Colonne de droite, dans "à propos de cette vidéo" tu peux régler les sous-titres en anglais, allemand, portugais ou même arabe si ça te chante.

Sinon je ne vois pas ce qui est "à la limite du légal" dans le fait de proposer une série sans stf. Quel article de loi interdit la VOSTA chez nous ? (j'imagine que ça viendra d'ici qq mois...).


Natth a écrit:Je n'ai pas trouvé l'offre intéressante, surtout qu'elle est exclusivement annuelle. Passé le mois d'essai, c'est parti pour un an sans possibilité d'arrêter l'abonnement. En revanche, à 4.08€ par mois, c'est le moins cher pour l'animation par VOD. C'est aussi nettement plus bas que Netflix, mais je vois mal quelqu'un y adhérer seulement pour les animes.

L'offre Amazon Premium est, je pense, surtout intéressante dans son ensemble. Pour 50€ par an tu as la livraison gratuite en un jour, la bibliothèque de prêt Kindle, la VOD, Twitch Prime, les ventes privées...
Je ne penses pas que tu t'abonnes pour un service, comme chez Netflix par exemple, mais parce que t'as deux ou 3 services qui t'intéressent et que combinés ça devient vraiment intéressant.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
ryo
Pilote de Bebop
 
Messages: 62
Inscription: Lun 07 Juin 2010, 10:42

Re: WEB : des animes sur Amazon Prime Vidéo

Messagede ryo le Lun 19 Déc 2016, 12:45

Je ne suis pas convaincu par l'offre d'Amazon. Des séries déjà sous titré par d'autre (Wakanim par exemple), donc déjà vu pour la plupart. Quelques exclusivités pourraient faire la différences, à conditions qu'elles valent le coup.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Tetho
Rédac : Crest of "Z's"
 
Messages: 15900
Inscription: Ven 06 Avr 2007, 17:44

Re: WEB : des animes sur Amazon Prime Vidéo

Messagede Tetho le Lun 19 Déc 2016, 12:55

Ils auront l'exclu VOD tous les noitaminA a venir. La case n'est plus ce qu'elle fut mais chaque année a toujours une série qui vaut vraiment le coup dans sa programmation.
Faut voir aussi si comme Netflix ils iront se servir dans les catalogues @Anime et Kaze pour étoffer leurs offres.
Achieve your mission with all your might.
Despair not till your last breath.

Make your death count.
Haut
Avatar de l’utilisateur
Natth
Apprenti Kirin
 
Messages: 1435
Inscription: Mer 24 Mar 2010, 21:56

Re: WEB : des animes sur Amazon Prime Vidéo

Messagede Natth le Sam 24 Déc 2016, 19:29

The Great Passage est un noitaminA, c'est aussi l'un des meilleurs animes du catalogue je pense. Et c'est bien sûr l'un de ceux restés en VOSTA -_-

Le sujet peut paraître aride, mais les auteurs ont créé une galerie de personnages adultes et crédibles (y compris graphiquement) qu'on voit évoluer avec un grand intérêt. Du point de vue professionnel, ils rencontrent un certain nombre d'obstacles et d'incertitudes, ce qui rend certains passages très prenants. C'est surtout leur caractère, leur rapport à leur travail qui finit par rendre cette série attachante.
Haut
Répondre

Retourner vers Anime en France

Qui est en ligne

Utilisateurs parcourant ce forum: MSNbot Media et 2 invités

cron