



Sinon je ne vois pas ce qui est "à la limite du légal" dans le fait de proposer une série sans stf. Quel article de loi interdit la VOSTA chez nous ? (j'imagine que ça viendra d'ici qq mois...).





Natth a écrit: Je n'ai pas trouvé l'offre intéressante, surtout qu'elle est exclusivement annuelle. Passé le mois d'essai, c'est parti pour un an sans possibilité d'arrêter l'abonnement. En revanche, à 4.08€ par mois, c'est le moins cher pour l'animation par VOD. C'est aussi nettement plus bas que Netflix, mais je vois mal quelqu'un y adhérer seulement pour les animes.

L'offre Amazon Premium est, je pense, surtout intéressante dans son ensemble. Pour 50€ par an tu as la livraison gratuite en un jour, la bibliothèque de prêt Kindle, la VOD, Twitch Prime, les ventes privées...

Je ne penses pas que tu t'abonnes pour un service, comme chez Netflix par exemple, mais parce que t'as deux ou 3 services qui t'intéressent et que combinés ça devient vraiment intéressant. Heu non Colonne de droite, dans "à propos de cette vidéo" tu peux régler les sous-titres en anglais, allemand, portugais ou même arabe si ça te chante.Sinon je ne vois pas ce qui est "à la limite du légal" dans le fait de proposer une série sans stf. Quel article de loi interdit la VOSTA chez nous ? (j'imagine que ça viendra d'ici qq mois...).L'offre Amazon Premium est, je pense, surtout intéressante dans son ensemble. Pour 50€ par an tu as la livraison gratuite en un jour, la bibliothèque de prêt Kindle, la VOD, Twitch Prime, les ventes privées...Je ne penses pas que tu t'abonnes pour un service, comme chez Netflix par exemple, mais parce que t'as deux ou 3 services qui t'intéressent et que combinés ça devient vraiment intéressant.

Achieve your mission with all your might.

Despair not till your last breath.



Make your death count.