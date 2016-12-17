La plateforme Amazon Prime Vidéo, disponible seulement dans quelques pays il y a encore quelques jours a été lancée dans 200 pays mercredi dernier dont la France.
Les abonnés au service Amazon Premium ont accès à un catalogue de films, séries , animes, documentaires, qui ne possèdent pas toujours de VF ou de VOSTFR...
Pour les animes, on peut retrouver :
The Asterisk War (VOSTFR)
Haikyu!! saison 1 et 2 (VOSTFR)
Magical Girl Lyrical NANOHA StrikerS (VO)
ViVid Strike! (VOSTA)
Magical Girl Lyrical NANOHA A's (VO)
Magical Girl Lyrical NANOHA (VOSTA)
KABANERI OF THE IRON FORTRESS (VOSTFR)
BATTERY the animation (VOSTFR)
The Great Passage (VOSTA)
Gate (VOSTFR)
Anohana (VOSTFR)
Nanana's Buried Treasure (VOSTFR)
Samurai Flamenco (VOSTFR)
Shin chan Spin-off vol.1 Aliens vs. Shinnosuke (VOSTA)
Gunslinger Stratos (VOSTFR)
Charlotte (VOSTFR)
Utano Prince Sama saison 1 (VOSTA)
Diabolik Lovers (VOSTFR)
Onigiri (VOSTA)
Brothers Conflict (VA)
Himouto! Umaru-chan (VOSTFR)
Chi's Sweet Adventure (VOSTA)
source : Amazon Prime Vidéo